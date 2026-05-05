Toy Story 5 set for domestic release on June 17

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The toy friends are returning as Disney and Pixar confirm the domestic release of 'Toy Story 5' on June 17.

Marking the first new series in seven years, the story follows the toys as they face a modern crisis caused by the emergence of a smart tablet, News.Az reports, citing Dipe.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Mckenna Harris, the film features the return of original voice actors Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz, and Joan Cusack as Jessie. They are joined by Greta Lee, who voices the smart tablet character Lily Pad.

The newly released poster highlights this conflict, showing Lily Pad at the center with a triumphant expression while the other toys look on with concern and fear. 'Toy Story 5' will be available in domestic theaters starting June 17.

News.Az