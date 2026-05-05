Champions League: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: team news & predicted lineups

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Arsenal host Atletico in London in the Champions League semifinals with the tie evenly poised at 1-1 after a first leg dominated by penalty decisions in the Spanish capital.

Both sides netted from the spot, but Arsenal thought they should have had a second penalty when Eberechi Eze was clipped inside the box, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

But Atletico showed they need have no inferiority complex when they head to the Emirates Stadium. Diego Simeone’s side had the better of the encounter at their Metropolitano Stadium last week as Arsenal keeper David Raya was called into action far more than Atleti’s Jan Oblak.

Whoever emerges triumphant from this tie will face a daunting game against either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final on May 30.

Saka sparks Arsenal attack into life

Bukayo Saka’s return from injury has jolted Arsenal’s attack back into life just in time for the Gunners to dream of a Premier League and Champions League double.

Saka scored and provided an assist for Viktor Gyokeres on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s men bagged three goals for the first time in 16 games in their 3-0 win over Fulham.

All three goals arrived before Saka was withdrawn by Arteta at half-time to protect the England winger, who has been nursing an Achilles injury in recent months.

“He certainly made a difference. He made two actions that decided the game, and we know what he’s capable of,” Arteta said.

“He’s come back in the most important period of the season, and now he’s fresh.

“His mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible height and I think he needed a performance like that to impact the team, so that’s a big platform for Tuesday.”

Atletico aim to show Alvarez their ambition

For Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, the consequences of Tuesday’s semifinal clash at Arsenal may go beyond booking a ticket to Budapest at the end of May.

The Argentinian forward, linked with a move to Arsenal as well as to Spanish champions Barcelona, has seemed at times to be getting itchy feet in the Spanish capital.

Alvarez recently brushed off the rumours, eager to focus on his team’s chances of silverware this year and worrying about his future later – at least in public.

“I try not to pay too much attention to [rumours] because something new comes out every week, new information, and I don’t waste my energy on that,” Alvarez said before the 1-1 first leg last week.

“Instead, I try to focus on what we’re doing. It’s the most important time of the season, and I want to be in good shape so I can help the team and do great things here.”

What have the managers said?

Arteta: “We are in an incredible position – the semifinal of the Champions League. We have to play in front of our people. It’s in our hands.”

Simeone: “Rarely have we seen such enthusiasm [from the fans] as we had at the start [of the first leg]. They won’t all be there for the second leg, but their hearts and souls will be.”

What have the players said?

Striker Gyokeres: “We know when we play at home with our fans, it’s going to be different, for sure. We just have to do our job, be at our best, and it’s going to be a good game at home.”

Atleti forward Antoine Griezmann: “We played better in the second half [of the first leg]. We also played with more intensity. That’s the way to go, and that’s what we’ll do in the second leg. It’ll be a great game.”

Head-to-head

The two clubs have faced each other on only four occasions with each winning one game and two matches ending as draws.

Before meeting this season, the previous encounter ended up being the last European tie for former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Wednesday: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal (Champions League semifinal)

October 21: Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid (Champions League, league stage)

May 3, 2018: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal (Europa League semifinal)

April 26, 2018: Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Europa League semifinal)

What happened when they last played each other?

Alvarez’s penalty secured Atletico Madrid a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in a nervy Champions League semifinal first-leg clash.

Gyokeres sent the Premier League leaders ahead from the spot just before the interval last Wednesday after he was fouled, but Alvarez followed suit 10 minutes into the second half after Ben White’s handball.

Arsenal were upset at a late penalty decision being overturned after a VAR review when David Hancko made contact with Eze in the area.

Have either side ever won the European Cup/Champions League?

Neither side have ever been European champions.

Atletico reached the final in 2014 and 2016 and were beaten on both occasions by archrivals Real Madrid.

Arsenal reached the final in 2006 but were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona.

Arsenal’s team news

Jurrien Timber is still recovering from a groin injury while Mikel Merino will continue to be on the sidelines for a while after surgery on his foot.

However, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz should be deemed fit for the match as they recover from injuries.

Predicted starting XI:

Raya (goalkeeper); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Atletico’s team news

Alvarez hobbled off the second half of the first leg, but the issue does not appear to be serious, and he is set to start.

Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez have both been ruled out of the match with thigh injuries while Giuliano Simeone, Alexander Sorloth and Jose Gimenez are carrying knocks and will face late fitness tests.

Predicted starting XI:

Oblak (goalkeeper); Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

News.Az