Azerbaijan’s CEC organizes IT seminars for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has launched seminars for IT specialists in connection with a snap presidential election scheduled to be held in the country on February 7, News.Az reports.

The seminars aim to inform IT specialists from district election commissions about the improving capabilities of the State Automated Information System, ensure the direct and practical usage of the system's software, and provide a clear explanation of questions of interest to the participants.

IT specialists will operate in a test mode with practical exercises during the seminars.

The seminars will be concluded on January 26.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the presidential election.

News.Az