Azerbaijan’s CEC unveils number of polling stations set up countrywide for snap presidential election

Azerbaijan has established 6,319 polling stations in 125 electoral districts for the upcoming snap presidential election, said Mikayil Rahimli, Secretary of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

He made the remarks while speaking at a round table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens" held in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

Rahimli noted that a total of 26 polling stations are located in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

News.Az