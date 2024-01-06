Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission releases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has prepared a practical guide - "Handbook for Observers” within the educational program for election stakeholders regarding the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, the CEC told News.Az.

The main goal of the project is to raise the awareness of observers, who will be monitoring the upcoming presidential elections, and provide them with methodical assistance. The edition contains detailed information on the principles of observation, duties and rights of observers.

The guidebook is compiled based on the Election Code and the legal documents approved by CEC.

The "Handbook for Observers”, available in three languages - Azerbaijani, English and Russian, can be obtained from lower election commissions, as well as the CEC official website (www.msk.gov.az).

News.Az