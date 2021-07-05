Azerbaijan’s chief seismologist comments on volcano eruption on island in Caspian Sea
The mud volcano eruption on the rocky island in the Azerbaijani waters of the Caspian Sea continued for eight minutes, and the flame - for 20-25 seconds, said Gurban Yetirmishli, Director-General of the Republican Seismological Survey Center.
He noted that the volcano began to erupt at 21:51 (GMT +4) on the fourth day of July in Baku.
"The depth of the magmatic core of the volcano was 1.48 kilometers, and the capacity - 2.17 ml. The island itself was formed as a result of the eruption of this mud volcano. The last time the volcano erupted in 1945," Yetirmishli said.
Besides, according to the director-general, there are many submarine volcanoes in the Caspian Sea.
Yetirmishli added that after the earthquake in the Caspian Sea in 2000, the eruption took place and the north-eastern Nardaran settlement (Absheron Peninsula), as a result of which an artificial island was formed.