Azerbaijan's commitment to water sustainability highlighted at COP 28 in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, the UAE, an Azerbaijani delegation of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Water Resources Agency has conducted several meetings at the Azerbaijan pavilion, News.Az reports.

During the meetings, the event participants were informed about Azerbaijan's water resources, future prospects, the progress of ongoing restoration and reconstruction projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, as well as the planned initiatives in the utilization of alternative water sources.

News.Az