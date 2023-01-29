Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Tabriz to continue activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz will continue its activities, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told journalists on Sunday, News.Az reports.

Khalafov noted that the decision to completely suspend diplomatic activities at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran does not apply to the activities of the country’s Consulate General in Tabriz.

“We must take into account that many of our citizens are in Iran. If they also need help, they can contact the Consulate General in Tabriz,” he added.

News.Az