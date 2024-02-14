Azerbaijan’s COP29 President-Designate meets with UNDP administrator

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, who is attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai, has met with Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Achim Steiner.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of climate crisis and cooperation.

Achim Steiner hailed his meeting with Mukhtar Babayev and Lead Negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev. "The climate crisis requires cooperation and UNDP is ready to support bold climate action on the road to COP29," he posted.

The members of the Azerbaijani delegation, who participate in the World Governments Summit in Dubai, UAE hold a number of meetings and sign agreements.

News.Az