Azerbaijan’s coronavirus tests surpass 2 million

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,124 reaching 191,460, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

As many as 4,205 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 127,064. Some 38 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,088.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 62,308.

Over the past day, 17,426 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,016,003 tests have been conducted so far.

