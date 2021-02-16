Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 140 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Some 191 patients have recovered, and two others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

Up until now, 232,337 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,951 of them have recovered, and 3,185 people have died.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 2,201.

Over the past day, 7,631 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,513,636.

News.Az