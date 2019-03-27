Azerbaijan`s defense minister meets with UN Under-Secretary-General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on the sidelines of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in the USA.

Lacroix hailed the activities of Azerbaijan in peacekeeping operations conducted to this day, in particular in the mission in Afghanistan, and, as a continuation of support for international security, the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in the mission conducted in the Republic of South Sudan, AzerTag reports.

Minister Hasanov praised his participation in the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference to be held at the level of the defense ministers of the states contributing to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the defense minister briefed the UN Under-Secretary-General on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said that Armenia ignores the UN Security Council`s resolutions.

Zakir Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan is committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, however, at the same time, the country reserves the right to liberate its lands from the occupation in any way in accordance with the UN Charter.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects of Azerbaijan`s participation in the UN peacekeeping operations.

News.Az

