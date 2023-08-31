Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits Anitkabir in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to the Türkiye, a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Minister Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and other visitors laid a wreath at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov signed the Book of Remembrance.

The defense minister's working visit to Türkiye is underway.

News.Az