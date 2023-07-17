Azerbaijan`s deputy PM meets with heads of ICCIA Board of Directors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has met with heads of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA), News.az reports.

They held discussions on the 35th meeting of the ICCIA Board of Directors held in Baku on July 17-18.

The sides stressed the importance of the fact that Azerbaijan should become a country to attract the attention of the entire Islamic world in terms trade and investment.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov highlighted economic, structural and institutional reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as measures taken to diversify the economy, develop the non-oil sector and increase competitiveness.

News.Az