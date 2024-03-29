Azerbaijan’s deputy premier attends CIS Economic Council meeting in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 101st meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, commenced Friday in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani delegation is led by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

Armenia yet again has not sent its delegation to participate in the meeting. This is the second time that Armenia is represented by its Ambassador to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan.

The meeting will then continue in an expanded format followed by the International Economic Forum.

News.Az