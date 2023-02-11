Azerbaijan's directions of cooperation with int’l organizations in the global arena (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan expanding its activities at the regional and global level, including international cooperation, become a member of various international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe (CE), the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NaM).

The NaM serves to promote human values and demonstrates its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries. This is the largest political organization after the UN representing 120 countries.

At the 17th Summit Meeting of the heads of state and government of the member countries of the movement, held in 2016, unanimously decided to hold the next summit in Baku and assign the presidency to Azerbaijan for 2019-2022. This is also a manifestation of the trust shown to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan continues to expand its relations with organizations operating not only in the political but also in the economic direction. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is one of the first economic organizations that the country joined after restoring its independence.

As a member of the OIC, Azerbaijan made proposals and initiatives for the development of cooperation in many fields. Azerbaijan has hosted the OIC Summits and benefited the member states by expanding the number of socio-economic and political relations between the member countries.

The independent energy policy implemented by Azerbaijan has ensured the energy security of the region and surrounding geography, and has turned the country into one of the leading exporters in the world's energy market.

Implementation of large energy projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipelines, Southern Gas Corridor, "Azerichirag", "Guneshli", “Shahdeniz” has made the country a leading force of regional development. Influential international organizations accept Azerbaijan as a reliable strategic partner.

Azerbaijan's relations with international organizations did not weaken even during the pandemic, on the contrary, holding conferences of a number of international organizations in a video format at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, once again proved the influence of official Baku's position at the international level.

As integration and development of mutual relations are of great importance in the modern world, Azerbaijan's membership in international organizations, hosting of global forums of various purposes, world-scale sports, and cultural events, and adequately coping with these missions show the country's reputation in the global arena.

