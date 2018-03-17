Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry to expand promotion of 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry will cooperate with Azerbaijani companies operating abroad to promote the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand, Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said at a press conference on the activities of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) over the past year.

Babayev said that the stands of the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand will be installed at gas stations of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR in Georgia within the pilot project. If positive results are achieved, work in this direction will continue, he said.

Under the presidential decree dated Oct.5, 2016, stipulating the promotion of the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand in foreign markets, in 2017 Azerbaijan's products were exhibited at the International food, beverage and hospitality exhibition in Dubai (Gulfood 2017), the International Trade Fair Wines and Spirits in Düsseldorf (Prowein 2017), International Food Exhibition ANUGA and Worldfood Moscow 2017 in Moscow.

Furthermore, 10 export missions to foreign countries were also organized.

News.Az

