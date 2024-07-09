Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran expected to reopen soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran is expected to resume work within the next 15-20 days, Mujtaba Demirchilu, Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's General Department of Eurasia, has announced, News.Az reports.

He also noted that while official Tehran has not yet appointed a new Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, the matter will be addressed following the formation of a new government in the country.On January 27, 2023, Azerbaijan's Embassy was subjected to an armed attack. The assailant breached the security post and fatally shot the head of the embassy's security service with a Kalashnikov rifle. Two other security officers were injured in the attack. As a result, the embassy ceased its activities in Tehran.The reopening of the embassy signifies a move towards renewed diplomatic engagement and cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan.

News.Az