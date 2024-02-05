Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye sets up polling station in connection with snap presidential elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polling stations in the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye related to the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan was established, the Embassy posted on their X account, News.az reports.

“In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to be held on February 7, 2024, the Precinct Election Commission No. Yasamal 17th for polling stations No. 46 and 47 polling stations No. 46 and 47 for the third Yasamal constituency No. 17 have been established in Turkish Embassy," was noted in the post.

News.Az