Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR inks quadrilateral document with Kazakh, Russian, Uzbek companies

SOCAR, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas, Russia’s Tatneft, and Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz have signed quadrilateral and bilateral documents.

The documents were inked on the sidelines of the international conference on "Digitalization, Industrial Safety, and Procurement in the Energy Sector" held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

Rovhan Najaf, SOCAR President, Nail Maganov, General Director of Russia’s "Tatneft," Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s "KazMunayGas," and Bakhodirjon Sidikov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan’s "Uzbekneftegaz," addressed the conference.

The conference featured panel discussions on issues such as modern emergency response approaches and the importance of joint response teams, open digital solutions for the oil and gas industry, advantages of joint procurement activities and etc.

News.Az