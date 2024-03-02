Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend GECF summit in Algeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov embarked on a visit to Algeria to take part in the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting will include discussions on the latest trends in the global gas market and discussions on the role and development of gas resources.

As part of his visit to Algeria, Minister Shahbazov will also hold several bilateral meetings

The GECF has been operating for more than 20 years and is a reputable organization among gas-producing countries.

