Azerbaijan's first VP renders aid to soldiers wounded in April

The implementation of the project "Provision of soldiers and officers wounded in the April 2016 battles with high-tech artificial limbs" has been completed, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation told APA.

Upon the instructions of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the soldiers who were wounded in the April battles have been provided with artificial limbs over the past 20 days.



With the modern prostheses, the soldiers will be able to make normal use of their artificial limbs.



The project "Provision of soldiers and officers wounded in the April 2016 battles with high-tech artificial limbs" is aimed at ensuring active lifestyle of soldiers and officers wounded in the April battles.

News.Az

