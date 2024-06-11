Azerbaijan's FM attends Ukraine Recovery Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on June 11, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in and delivered a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Minister Bayramov's speech detailed Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid, rehabilitation programs, and reconstruction efforts in response to the situation in Ukraine. He emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue its support.Minister Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that from the onset of the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijan advocated for the immediate cessation of military operations and the resolution of the conflict through diplomatic means based on international law.Expressing deep regret over the serious humanitarian consequences of the conflict, Minister Bayramov mentioned that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. To date, Azerbaijan has provided a total of $40 million in aid, including medicine, food, and electric generators.Additionally, Azerbaijan has implemented a medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation program for children affected by the conflict in Ukraine, with 154 children having participated in the program so far.Minister Bayramov also noted Azerbaijan's support for infrastructure reconstruction projects in Ukraine, highlighting the completed reconstruction of a school building in the city of Irpin.As a country dealing with the threat of landmines in its liberated territories, Azerbaijan has consistently supported strengthening solidarity with countries affected by landmines and has provided mine clearance assistance to Ukraine.

News.Az