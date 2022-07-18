Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov leaves for Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for a business trip to Brussels with the aim of participating in the meeting of the Azerbaijan-European Union Cooperation Council, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will participate in the 18th meeting of the Azerbaijan-European Union Cooperation Council, as well as hold bilateral meetings.

