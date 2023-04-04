Azerbaijan's FM briefs UNESCO representatives about situation in region after Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with visiting Director of the UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office Rita Bissoonauth, as well as Secretaries General of National Commissions for UNESCO of the Republic of Guinea, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti and Gabon, News.az reports.

The meeting focused on the multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries, including cooperation agenda within the UNESCO.

Emphasizing the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and its specialized agencies, Minister Bayramov said that Azerbaijan, as a donor country, closely cooperates with UNESCO in the fields of education, culture, sports and science.

Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the guests about the large-scale restoration and construction projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the region during the post-conflict period and the peace process with Armenia. Stressing the military and political provocations committed by Armenia during the post-conflict period, which hindered the peace process, the FM highlighted Azerbaijan`s determination to press ahead with the peace agenda.

Rita Bissoonauth, Director of the UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office thanked for the organization of the Training, which would play an important role in expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and African countries within UNESCO.

The African delegation is visiting Baku to attend the Training, co-organized by the ADA University, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy.

News.Az