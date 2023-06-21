Azerbaijan's FM informs the OSCE Chairman-in-Office about the military and political provocations of Armenia

Azerbaijan's FM informs the OSCE Chairman-in-Office about the military and political provocations of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 21, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia and Acting Chairman of the OSCE, Buyar Osmani,News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was reported that during the meeting, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, issues on the OSCE agenda, as well as the current state of the peace process were discussed.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of mutual visits and bilateral meetings at various levels for the development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's efforts to eliminate the consequences of the past conflict, and priorities of post-conflict restoration, reconstruction and reintegration work were also reported. Our country's view on the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the interstate level with the signing of the peace treaty, which is the main goal, was brought to attention. Armenia's obstacles and military-political provocations that hit such efforts have been mentioned.

At the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

News.Az