Azerbaijan’s FM meets with OSCE Sec-Gen in Antalya
- 02 Mar 2024 08:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry said on X, New.Az reports.
“The sides discussed issues pertinent to the OSCE agenda and Azerbaijan's priorities within the organization,” the ministry said.