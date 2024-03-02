Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s FM meets with OSCE Sec-Gen in Antalya

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry said on X, New.Az reports.

“The sides discussed issues pertinent to the OSCE agenda and Azerbaijan's priorities within the organization,” the ministry said.


