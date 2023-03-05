Azerbaijan's FM pays a working visit to Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 4, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to the State of Qatar to participate in the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5), where our country is represented as a donor partner, the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

Within the framework of the visit, high-level bilateral meetings are also planned.

News.Az