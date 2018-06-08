Azerbaijan's FM receives incoming ambassador of Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

At the meeting Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov presented copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador on his appointment and wished every success to him in his diplomatic mission.

Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov said that he is pleased to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts for further development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia during his tenure.

During the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the spirit of good neighborhood, friendship and mutual understanding at the level of strategic partnership. The prospects of cooperation in political, economic-commerce, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres were reviewed. It was emphasized that cooperation among the regions play a particular role in furthering bilateral ties.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, legal status of the Caspian Sea and cooperation within the international organizations.

