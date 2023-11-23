Azerbaijan’s foreign minister informs OIC chief about current situation in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister has met with visiting Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on current agenda of cooperation and prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and the OIC, preparations for the OIC Summit and other high-level events to be held next year, Azerbaijan’s plans in this regard, as well as the current situation in the region.

Praising the close cooperation established with the organization, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the opening of the OIC Labour Centre in Baku within the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the OIC member states would contribute to further developing relations.

The sides underlined that the joint work to be carried out would serve to expand the cooperation of the member states in the fields of labor, employment, social protection and human capital development.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az