Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for UK on working visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for the United Kingdom on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to take part in the Azerbaijan-UK strategic dialogue, as well as the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with high-ranking officials and make speeches at think tanks.


