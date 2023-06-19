Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for UK on working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday left for the United Kingdom on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to take part in the Azerbaijan-UK strategic dialogue, as well as the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with high-ranking officials and make speeches at think tanks.

News.Az