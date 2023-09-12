Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with ICRC president

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Switzerland, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties held discussions on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC.

“Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, ICRC President, held discussions on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, including challenges and future prospects, against the backdrop of the latest situation in the region,” the ministry said.

News.Az