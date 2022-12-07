Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with new French ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with the newly appointed French ambassador to the country, Anne Bouillon, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov received copies of Ambassador Bouillon's credentials and wished her success in her new post.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-France relations, the regional situation, the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the peace agenda, and other issues.

Speaking of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Bayramov updated the ambassador on the peace agenda, and Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as outlined Armenian provocations and threats to the country.

The minister stressed that the biased attitude of France, the country's parliamentary resolutions deal a blow to the Azerbaijan-France ties, impeding the peace process.

Bouillon thanked Bayramov for the welcome, noting that she will make efforts to promote the development of relations between the countries.

News.Az