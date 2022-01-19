Azerbaijan’s foreign minister rejects unfounded allegations by Armenian representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected unfounded allegations made by an Armenian representative during the opening meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation (FSC), the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijan on Wednesday assumed the chairmanship of the Forum for Security Cooperation.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to all the participants who congratulated Azerbaijan on the chairmanship of the FSC, supported the priorities of Azerbaijan and expressed readiness to work with Azerbaijan in this direction, commented on a number of suggestions of the participants.

The top diplomat then rejected the unfounded allegations made by the Armenian representative during the discussions and highlighted Azerbaijan's position on regional security based on international law.

News.Az