Azerbaijan’s foreign minister takes part in roundtable discussions in Slovakia

As part of his visit to Slovakia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in roundtable discussions organized by the think tank GLOBSEC, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The event addressed the Azerbaijani-Slovak relations, the current state of relations with the European Union, global and regional security issues, various aspects of energy security, tasks and challenges in the post-conflict period in the region, existing mine threats, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov answered numerous questions from the event participants.

