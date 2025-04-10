Azerbaijan’s foreign minister to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is set to visit Türkiye to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The forum, scheduled for April 11-13, will also see the attendance of several Azerbaijani Parliament members, representing the country at the international event, News.Az reports, citing local media.

World leaders and government officials will gather at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) from April 11-13 under the theme, Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.

The ADF 2025 will be held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The opening speech of the forum will be delivered by President Erdogan, and the event will focus on the theme, Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.

More than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 ministers, and approximately 60 senior representatives from international organizations, as well as over 4,000 guests, including students, are expected to attend.

