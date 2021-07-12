Azerbaijan's foreign policy to continue to serve to ensure peace and security: presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The current event coincides with the date when Armenia resorted to another provocative act on the Azerbaijani state border in the direction of Tovuz district, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the opening ceremony of the Week of Diplomacy entitled "44-day Karabakh war and post-war foreign policy of Azerbaijan".

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces gave a worthy rebuff to all military provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces and the Great Victory gained by the Azerbaijani heroic army under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev as a result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War, was inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.

Stressing that the conflict is in the past, Hajiyev stressed that the main tasks facing Azerbaijan are demining process, restoration of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation and ensuring the safe and dignified return of internally displaced people to their native lands.

The assistant to the president stressed that Azerbaijan's foreign policy, which is based on national interests, will continue to serve to ensure international law, peace and security in the region and worldwide.

