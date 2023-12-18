Azerbaijan’s foremost priority is restoration and development of its liberated territories: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the foremost priority for Azerbaijan is the restoration and development of its liberated territories, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He made the remarks at an inauguration of the diplomacy week for "Diplomacy Volunteers" commemorating the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“The diplomacy week, marking the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, holds symbolic importance. As we know, 2023 has been declared as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan. The life and endeavours of the Great Leader are dedicated to the prosperity of our people and the development of our statehood. In every corner of Azerbaijan, we encounter the services and contributions of the National Leader,” the minister said.

The minister emphasized that the formulation of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy during a crucial period was executed by the Great Leader, noting that, at that time, Azerbaijan lacked the mechanisms to implement foreign policy. “National Leader Heydar Aliyev carried out these responsibilities alone and with a limited team,” he said.

“Today, the policy of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued in Azerbaijan. Thanks to the victory achieved in the Patriotic War and the successful anti-terrorist measures taken on September 19, the territorial integrity of our country has been completely restored. This, coupled with the establishment of historical justice and adherence to international law, has created opportunities for forging new horizons in the field of foreign policy. Today, the foremost priority for our country is the restoration and development of the liberated territories,” FM Bayramov added.

