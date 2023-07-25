Azerbaijan's Gabala to host XIII International Music Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the XIII Gabala International Music Festival will be held on July 27 in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The festival, which will last until August 2, is held with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The Gabala International Music Festival, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, will be attended by world-famous musicians, performers, and conductors, as well as musical groups from the UK, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, and Turkey.

The grand opening of the XIII Gabala International Music Festival, organized under the direction of the People's Artists of Azerbaijan, Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigezalzade, will be held with a "Viva Opera" concert.

At the opening concert, accompanied by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ayyub Guliyev and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, soloists including People's Artists of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Avaz Abdullayev (baritone), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sabinadova (mezzo-soprano)

The festival, which has traditionally been held since 2009, will feature interesting programs for music lovers. Classical, chamber music, and Mugham evenings will be organized during the week.

The Baku Chamber Orchestra, "Clarte" clarinet quartet, "Qayta" instrumental ensemble, Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra, People's Artists of Azerbaijan Anvar Sadigov, Farhad Badalbayli, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Murad Adigezalzade, Ulviyya Hajibayova, Egyana Akhundova, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Emil Afrasiyab, Fuad Ibrahimov, Farida Mammadova, Laureates of the republican and international competitions: Atesh Garayev, Dennis Hasanov (Russia), Elmina Hasanova, Ali Mammadov, Humay Hajizada, Mahir Tagizade, Mustafa Mehmandarov, Nargiz Kengerli, Osman Mustafazade, Rustam Zeynalov, Saida Tagizade, Umida Abasova, Vurgun Vekilov, talented young soloists, mugham performers, Dmitry Sitkovetsky (the UK, conductor), Mikhail Lidsky (Russia, piano), Henry-Da Varema (Estonia, cello), Mariusz Patyra (Poland, violin), and others will perform during the festival.

Within the framework of the event, special musical programs will also mark the 90th anniversary of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Arif Malikov, the 95th anniversary of the famous pianist Bella Davidovich, the 150th anniversary of composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, and the 190th anniversary of Johannes Brahms.

A concert of young performers as well as master classes by Mikhail Lidsky (piano) and Henry-David Varema (cello) will be held within the framework of the "Support for Youth" project of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev.

News.Az