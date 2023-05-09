Azerbaijan to perform in first semi-final of Eurovision 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will perform in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to be held in the city of Liverpool, UK, News.Az reports.

This year, twins Tural and Turan Baghmanov under the name TuralTuranX, will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.

The slogan for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is “United By Music” as it revealed by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The slogan is 'United By Music' demonstrating the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Host City Liverpool to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring communities together. It also reflects the very origins of the Contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared television experience across different countries.

The BBC, together with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will organise the Contest in consultation with UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster and last year’s winners of the Contest.

Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue; the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists; infrastructure; and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022.

The Eurovision Song Contest is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, the world's foremost alliance of public service media, representing over 100 member organizations in 56 countries and an additional 34 Associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas.

