Azerbaijan announces the person, who will represent it in Eurovision 2024 Song Contest

Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company has revealed the name of the participant, who will represent Azerbaijan in the Eurovision 2024 International Song Contest, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the Contest in Malmö city of Sweden by Fahree-Fakhri Ismayilov this year.

News.Az