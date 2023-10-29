Azerbaijan holds first-ever Music Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first-ever Music Forum in Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has today kicked off at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, News.Az reports.

The opening ceremony of the Forum, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, was attended by Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, MPs of the Milli Majlis, as well as renowned figures of culture and art.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli described culture, especially art, as the true carrier of national identity like language. Noting that Azerbaijan has a very rich music legacy, the minister underlined that National Leader Heydar Aliyev has always paid special attention to Azerbaijani culture and art. "Musicians, culture and art figures were always surrounded by the Great Leader's care," he added.

The minister mentioned that today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, special measures are being taken to develop the cultural sphere in Azerbaijan, improve the social welfare of Azerbaijani musicians and artists, as well as increase their professionalism.

Highlighting the numerous projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation towards the development and promotion of Azerbaijani music, Minister Adil Karimli said that thanks to the special care of the President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani music is well recognised and admired worldwide today.

Speaking at the event, People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Firangiz Alizade highlighted the historical path of Azerbaijani music, talking about the achievements and current challenges. Emphasizing that the dedication of the Music Forum to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader is not a coincidence, the speakers noted that Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to the development of culture, art and music during all the periods he has led Azerbaijan, and he has always highly appreciated the activities of the people who served in this field.

Then, a video highlighting the history and development of Azerbaijani music culture was screened.

The forum, which brings together composers, conductors, musicologists, features panel discussions on promotion, research and consumption of music.

The proposals and remarks made at the forum will be included in the “Azerbaijani culture-2040” concept.

The Music Forum will run until October 31.

