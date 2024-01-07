Azerbaijan’s Honored Artist Aygun Beyler passes away

+ ↺ − 16 px

Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aygun Humbatova (Beyler) has died at the age of 48, the Ministry of Culture said, News.Az reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and the entire cultural community express profound sadness at the passing of Aygun Humbatova (Beyler) in the Turkish capital of Ankara. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the late artist. May Allah rest her soul in peace!" the ministry said in a statement.

News.Az