Heydar Aliyev Center hosts concert of world-known pianist Alfredo Rodriguez

The globally renowned artist and Grammy Award nominee, Alfredo Rodriguez along with his ensemble, graced on Sunday the stage for a live performance as part of their worldwide tour at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Transporting the audience directly to the heart of Havana, Rodriguez and his band delivered a captivating blend of Latin music, pop, timba, jazz, tango, and funk throughout the concert.

After meeting Quincy Jones at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2006 and receiving an offer to work together, Alfredo immigrated to the US to pursue his dream of being an internationally acclaimed musician.

