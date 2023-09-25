Heydar Aliyev Center hosts concert of famous pianist Elisso Bokvadze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Georgian pianist, UNESCO Artist for Peace, the founder of the Batumi Music Festival Elisso Bokvadze has performed with a concert program at the Heydar Aliyev Center, News.Az reports.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the event held within the 15th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Speaking to the event, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze highlighted exceptional services of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations. Pianist Elisso Bokvadze expressed her satisfaction with joining a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, Elisso Bolkvadze began her musical study at the early age of four and was immediately accepted at Prodigy School. She performed her first concert with orchestra at the age of seven. Elisso Bolkvadze continued her study in the conservatory of Tbilisi and at the same time she followed a master class in Moscow.

Elisso Bolkvadze won numerous international piano competitions such as: Van Cliburn Competition (USA), Vianna da Motta (Lisbon), Axa International Piano Competition (Dublin), Marguerite Long Competition - special prize for the best interpretation of French music (Paris).

Elisso Bolkvadze is regularly invited to play with international orchestras such as: Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Santa Fe Festival Orchestra, Lithuanian National Orchestra, National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Innsbruck Symphony Orchestra, The Gewandhaus Orchestra, France National Orchestra, Houston Symphony Orchestra, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mrs. Elisso Bolkvadze is also the founder of the Batumi Music Festival, one of the most important cultural events in Georgia. This festival seeks to promote musical creativity, especially among young people, and strengthen cultural dialogue.

In her capacity as a UNESCO Artist for Peace, Ms Bolkvadze works with the Organization in the field of education of children in armed conflict situations. In addition to the educational aspect, her actions also focuses on the social reintegration of these children.

