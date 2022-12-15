Azerbaijan’s gas exports grow by in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe from January through November 2022 amounted to 10.3 billion cubic meters, the country’s minister of energy said on Twitter on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that the gas exports to Türkiye in the reporting period totaled 7.6 billion cubic meters (including 5.2 billion cubic meters through Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), and the exports to Georgia – 2.2 billion cubic meters.

He added that total gas exports from Azerbaijan over the first 11 months of this year grew by 19 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In total, 20.1 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan from January through November 2022.

News.Az