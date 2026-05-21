Ukraine explains radiation found on Russian drone debris

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The Ukrainian Air Force has dismissed concerns over elevated radiation levels found on a downed Russian drone in the Chernihiv region, clarifying that the material does not represent a new type of radioactive weapon.

Air Force Head of Communications Yurii Ihnat explained that the radiation stemmed from an old Soviet-era R-60 air-to-air missile, which Russian forces had retrofitted onto a modified Geran-2 attack drone. While the missile features a depleted uranium core, Ihnat emphasized that the material is an inactive alloy that poses no active threat to the public, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The investigation began after the Security Service of Ukraine detected the radiation on missile fragments found near the village of Kamka following an April 2026 attack.

Officials noted that Russia has been deploying these specific missiles during massive strikes to target Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters attempting to intercept incoming drones.

News.Az