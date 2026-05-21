Poland requests entry ban on Israel's Itamar Ben-Gvir

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Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has officially requested that the Interior Ministry ban Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, from entering the country.

The diplomatic move follows widespread outrage in Warsaw over Israel's recent detention of Gaza flotilla activists, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior confirmed the decision, stating that Minister Sikorski called for the formal entry ban due to Ben-Gvir's specific actions surrounding the incident, signaling a sharp rise in diplomatic tensions between Poland and Israel.

News.Az