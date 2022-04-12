Azerbaijan's GDP growth was exceeded by 2.2% last year, Finance Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The results of the first quarter of 2022 can be assessed as a continuation of the achievements of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2021," Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at a meeting dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2022 chaired by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

According to Sharifov, last year's socioeconomic results showed that after the great victory in the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan achieved great progress in the economy by mobilizing its resources in a very short period of time: "Thus, last year's GDP growth was exceeded by 2.2 percent, i.e. it reached 5.6 instead of 3.4 percent. We are seeing a continuation of this trend this year too. These positive trends are also reflected in the execution of the state budget for the first quarter of this year. In the first quarter, state budget revenues exceeded the forecast by 6.3 percent, or 418 million manats, with budget revenues amounting to 7.1 billion manats."

