Azerbaijan’s GDP up over 4% in H1 2024

In the first six months of 2024, Azerbaijan's GDP amounted to 59,520.4 billion manats ($35.012 billion), marking a 4.3% growth compared to the same period in 2023, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Statistics Committee.

The statistics reveal that the added value in the oil and gas sector rose by 0.6%, while the non-oil and gas sector saw a 6.9% increase.In the GDP structure, 38.5% is attributed to industry, 9.7% to trade and vehicle repair, 7% to transport and warehousing, 5.8% each to construction and agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.4% to tourist accommodation and catering, and 1.7% to information and communications.Other sectors made up 19.5%, while net taxes on products and imports accounted for 9.6% of the GDP. The GDP per capita reached 5,840.7 manats ($3,435.7).

